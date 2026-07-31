Iraq detains 30 terrorism suspects, 325 others in July

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Friday that it had arrested 355 suspects during operations carried out in July, up from 301 the previous month.

The detainees included 30 terrorism suspects, 62 drug dealers and traffickers, 139 people accused of extortion and threats, 38 suspects in fraud cases, 18 on forgery charges, 24 accused of belonging to or promoting the banned Baath Party, 14 accused of smuggling petroleum products, and 30 others on various charges.

The INSS also seized and destroyed 380 metric tons of expired and smuggled food products and shut down 44 commercial sites and business centers for violating regulatory requirements.