Iraqi oust Parliament Speaker files lawsuit against analyst over accusing him of terrorism

Iraqi oust Parliament Speaker files lawsuit against analyst over accusing him of terrorism
2024-08-01T11:44:20+00:00

Shafaq News/ Mohammed al-Halbousi, ousted Parliament Speaker and leader of the Taqaddum Party, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against political analyst Hamid al-Hayis.

According to the complaint, signed by his attorney Anwar al-Alwani, al-Hayis "made false accusations against Al-Halbousi and defamed it in front of a large Iraqi audience with the intent of political sabotage and extortion" during his appearance on a program aired by an Iraqi satellite channel.

According to the complaint, Al-Hayes said on the Dijla TV channel, "The Parliament Speaker Al-Halbousi is a terrorism supporter."

Taqadum Alliance is a Sunni party, the largest in the Iraqi Parliament, with more than 40 members.

Iraqi oust Parliament Speaker files lawsuit against analyst over accusing him of terrorism

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon