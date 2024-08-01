Iraqi oust Parliament Speaker files lawsuit against analyst over accusing him of terrorism

Shafaq News/ Mohammed al-Halbousi, ousted Parliament Speaker and leader of the Taqaddum Party, filed a lawsuit on Thursday against political analyst Hamid al-Hayis.

According to the complaint, signed by his attorney Anwar al-Alwani, al-Hayis "made false accusations against Al-Halbousi and defamed it in front of a large Iraqi audience with the intent of political sabotage and extortion" during his appearance on a program aired by an Iraqi satellite channel.

According to the complaint, Al-Hayes said on the Dijla TV channel, "The Parliament Speaker Al-Halbousi is a terrorism supporter."

Taqadum Alliance is a Sunni party, the largest in the Iraqi Parliament, with more than 40 members.