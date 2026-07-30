KSA advances plans for multinational maritime defense alliance

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Chiefs of staff and representatives from 43 countries, along with the EU representative, participated in an international meeting hosted in Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday, adding that they agreed to continue the foundational steps toward establishing a multinational maritime defense alliance.

The ministry said the initiative is intended to enhance maritime security, protect international shipping lanes, and counter threats targeting maritime navigation and global trade.

Participants discussed growing threats to maritime security, including attacks on commercial vessels, energy tankers, and critical maritime infrastructure, the ministry stated, adding that they stressed the importance of strengthening multilateral defense cooperation to safeguard international shipping routes.

According to the statement, the meeting also reviewed a draft charter for the proposed alliance, its governing documents, organizational structure, command-and-control arrangements, operational mechanisms, and future implementation steps. Discussions focused on enhancing joint maritime defense cooperation to address shared threats in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. “Participants agreed that Saudi Arabia would serve as the founding nation and lead the alliance while hosting its headquarters.” Military planners will continue work on the alliance's charter, organizational framework, and command arrangements ahead of its formal launch.

#وزارة_الدفاع تستضيف اجتماعًا دوليًا لمناقشة مبادرة المملكة لإنشاء التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات. pic.twitter.com/ZXwQ7UFp8U — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) July 30, 2026

Regional maritime traffic is facing growing security threats, particularly around the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Yemen's Houthi movement has declared a “naval blockade on Saudi Arabia,” while a drone struck a liquefied natural gas vessel at Egypt's Damietta Port on Wednesday. Egyptian authorities said the attack caused a fire, but no casualties, and no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.