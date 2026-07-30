US Senate rejects measure to halt military operations against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Senate voted on Thursday opposing a resolution that sought to halt US military operations against Iran by requiring congressional authorization for further military action.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected the measure, which would have required President Donald Trump to obtain approval from Congress before continuing military operations against Iran.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to end the war with Iran and halt military operations.

The vote follows previous efforts by Democratic lawmakers to limit the president's war powers. On March 25, the Senate rejected a Democratic-led initiative aimed at restricting Trump's authority to launch military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Democrats have introduced several war powers resolutions in recent months in an effort to prevent the administration from continuing military operations against Iran without congressional consent.

The party has also sought to link the conflict with Iran, which it says lacks broad public support, to concerns over the economic cost of the war ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November.

US military carried out another wave of airstrikes on Iranian targets between late Wednesday and early Thursday. Iran responded by launching attacks on US bases in neighboring countries, three weeks after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire that had been intended to end the conflict.