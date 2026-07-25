Trump’s Iran war struggles for public backing

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran has become one of the least-supported US conflicts in recent decades, with public backing far below the levels recorded during the early stages of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a review of opinion polls by Newsweek.

In its report, the newspaper found that the Iran war followed a different pattern from previous US military interventions. While earlier conflicts initially gained broad public support before losing approval over time, the Iran campaign began with limited backing and has remained deeply unpopular among many Americans.

A Gallup poll showed that only 34% of Americans supported military action against Iran about three months after the conflict began, compared with significantly higher approval levels recorded during the early stages of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

The report also noted that Trump has not received the political boost that previous presidents experienced during major military campaigns. Instead, his approval ratings declined after the strikes began, as concerns over the economic impact of the war, rising energy prices, and partisan divisions shaped public opinion.

Newsweek examines in greater detail why the Iran war has failed to generate the public backing seen during previous US military campaigns and what the political consequences could mean for Trump going forward.

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