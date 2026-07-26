3.2-magnitude tremor strikes Erbil without damage

Shafaq News- Erbil

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook areas of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, a local source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The seismic event occurred at 12:55 a.m. local time at a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles). Its epicenter was near the village of Aquban Saru in Erbil's Shaqlawa district.

Residents in Harir, Khalifan, Basirma, Hiran, Pirmam, and nearby villages felt the shaking.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties emerged.