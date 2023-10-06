Minor earthquake rattles Erbil, no injuries reported

Shafaq News / In a statement released late Thursday evening, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced seismic activity detected by its observatories at the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology, indicating a minor earthquake in the province of Erbil.

The earthquake, recorded precisely at 11:32:05 PM local time, registered a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located 5 kilometers northeast of Shiklawa, Erbil.

No injuries or damages were reported.