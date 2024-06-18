Earthquake in Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province kills four, injures over 120

Shafaq News/ An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck the city of Kashmar in Iran's Khorasan Razavi province, resulting in the death of four people and injuring over 120 others, according to local authorities.

Mehr News Agency, citing local officials, reported that the earthquake occurred at 1:24 a.m. local time. The local authorities informed national television that a search and rescue team was dispatched to the affected area immediately after the quake struck.

Among the 120 injured, 35 were transported to the hospital for treatment, the officials said. The earthquake caused significant damage to many buildings in the region.

Kashmar Governor Hojjatollah Shariatmadari stated that two of the victims died while attempting to flee the earthquake, and the other two were trapped under the rubble.

Shariatmadari added that the authorities are continuing their efforts to assess the full extent of the damage and provide assistance to those affected.