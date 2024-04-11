Earthquake strikes Ilam Province in Iran

Shafaq News / Mehran city in Ilam Province, Iran, experienced an earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale on Thursday.

According to a report from the Iranian News Agency (ISNA), “the earthquake, according to the Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University, struck Mehran city at a depth of 12 kilometers, registering a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale. The quake occurred at 10:32 PM on Wednesday night/Thursday morning and was felt by residents of Mehran city.”

The report did not mention any casualties or material losses resulting from the earthquake.