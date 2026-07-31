Hezbollah condemns US strike in Iraq, criticizes Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemned the US-Saudi attack on Iraq, calling it a "blatant and flagrant violation" of international law and Iraq's sovereignty and independence.

In a statement, the group said the strike targeted an official Iraqi institution, adding the incident could have serious consequences for the wider region and would only serve “the US-Israeli plan to destabilize the Middle East and fuel regional tensions and conflict.”

“Saudi Arabia should have pursued dialogue and diplomatic engagement with the Iraqi government to address any disputes or tensions instead of following US and Israeli policies.”

Hezbollah called for an urgent, firm, and responsible Arab, Islamic, and international response to end US policies that it characterized as aggressive.

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated security organization that includes multiple armed factions, said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 others were wounded after strikes targeted official PMF facilities in several Iraqi provinces.

Saudi Arabia said it launched the strikes after accusing Iranian-backed Iraqi armed factions of carrying out drone attacks against energy facilities inside the Kingdom. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had directed more than 30 aerial attacks over a 72-hour period against US forces and Saudi infrastructure.

Read more: Wednesday's US-Saudi attack on Iraq: What Is Known