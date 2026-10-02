Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Completing development work at the Al-Waleed border crossing with Syria requires major funding, the head of Al-Rutba district told Shafaq News on Friday.

Imad Al-Dulaimi said the operation of border crossings near Al-Rutba, including Al-Waleed, Trebil and Arar, would support the local economy by reducing unemployment, creating jobs, supporting local businesses and increasing trade.

Development work is continuing on both the Iraqi and Syrian sides of the Al-Waleed crossing, he said, adding that the Syrian side has made greater progress.

The crossing has the potential to become an important trade route because of its connection to the international highway, Syria’s efforts to improve the road to Damascus and its proximity to Mediterranean ports, including Latakia, Tartus and Baniyas, according to Al-Dulaimi.

On September 20, Iraqi and Syrian officials met at the Al-Waleed-Tanf crossing to discuss easing truck traffic and restoring passenger movement after the route reopened following more than 11 years of closure.

The Syria-Iraq border stretches roughly 600 kilometers and has three main official land crossings: Al-Yarubiyah-Rabia between Al-Hasakah and Nineveh, Al-Bukamal-Al-Qaim between Deir ez-Zor and Al-Anbar, and Al-Tanf-Al-Waleed near the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border. The Semalka-Faysh Khabur crossing over the Tigris also connects northeastern Syria with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

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