Doha summit: Iraq, Syria to weigh border crossing reopening

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa will meet in Doha on September 15 to discuss reactivating the Al-Waleed border crossing as part of a preliminary trade agreement, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Syria had requested the reopening of border crossings to facilitate truck movements and expand commercial exchange, the source stated, pointing out that security authorities at Al-Waleed have already begun clearing debris to prepare the site for rehabilitation.

Talks between al-Sudani and al-Sharaa are reportedly expected to address economic cooperation under strict security conditions, including cargo inspections and driver vetting. The agreement could pave the way for reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline and setting a timeline for crude exports.

According to the source, Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an alliance of ruling Shiite political forces, has been briefed on the plans, which are designed to ensure regional security while boosting trade.

Iraq has recently reopened other crossings with Syria, including Al-Qaim in June and Al-Bukamal in August, with trade flows resuming normally.