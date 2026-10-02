Houthis report 94 Saudi strikes, Riyadh intercepts missiles

Houthis report 94 Saudi strikes, Riyadh intercepts missiles
2026-10-02T19:15:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi warplanes carried out 94 air and missile strikes against civilian sites across Yemen over the past 24 hours, causing civilian deaths and injuries, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated on Friday.

The strikes targeted areas in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Amran and Ibb, Saree said, adding the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, as well as missile attacks launched from Najran and Jizan.

According to Saree, the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the escalation began has reached 1,350. 

Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait. 

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles over the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan, as well as four drones over Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi Civil Defense said debris from the interception of a ballistic missile fell in Khamis Mushait province in the Asir region, causing “limited material damage.”

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