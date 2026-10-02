Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi warplanes carried out 94 air and missile strikes against civilian sites across Yemen over the past 24 hours, causing civilian deaths and injuries, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated on Friday.

The strikes targeted areas in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Amran and Ibb, Saree said, adding the attacks involved F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, as well as missile attacks launched from Najran and Jizan.

According to Saree, the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the escalation began has reached 1,350.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 94 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في محافظات صنعاء وصعدة وتعز وحجة وعمران وإب وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين، وذلك من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران وجيزان . ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد 1350 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait.

التحالف : اعتراض وتدمير عدد 3 صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه خميس مشيط. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 2, 2026

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles over the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan, as well as four drones over Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi Civil Defense said debris from the interception of a ballistic missile fell in Khamis Mushait province in the Asir region, causing “limited material damage.”