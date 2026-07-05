CF to review armed factions integration plans

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) will discuss anti-corruption efforts, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's upcoming visit to Washington, and the future of armed factions during its regular meeting on July 6, a senior official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Amer Al-Fayez, head of the Tasmeem Alliance, said the meeting will also address work to complete the remaining cabinet positions, which could be finalized after Al-Zaidi returns from Washington.

Read more: What does Iraq's new government promise? A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

A source familiar with the meeting told Shafaq News that leaders will also discuss accelerating measures to dismantle the armed factions' weapons and complete administrative procedures to formalize the status of groups seeking integration into the Popular Mobilization Forces or Iraq's security and military institutions.

Read more: September 30 deadline leaves terms of disarmament unresolved