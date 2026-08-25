Shafaq News- London

Tottenham Hotspur signed Brazilian winger Savio from Manchester City on Tuesday in a deal worth up to $116 million, taking the club's summer spending to about $439 million.

Tottenham confirmed the transfer without disclosing financial terms. Sky Sports reported that Spurs will pay about $102.3 million, with a further $13.6 million in add-ons, including about $6.8 million in bonuses understood to be effectively guaranteed.

The 22-year-old will wear the No. 17 shirt and is available to make his debut against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

"It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here," Savio said in a statement released by Tottenham. "As soon as I spoke to the Head Coach I knew I had to come."

Manager Roberto De Zerbi said Savio brings "energy, imagination and quality in wide positions," and can play on either wing.

Savio leaves Manchester City after two seasons, having made 84 appearances and scored seven goals. He helped the club win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season. He joined City in July 2024 after a breakthrough loan spell at Girona, where he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances as the Spanish club finished third in LaLiga and qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

The winger began his senior career at Atletico Mineiro before joining Troyes and later spending a season on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Savio has also made 13 appearances for Brazil and scored once, having made his senior international debut against England at Wembley in March 2024.

Sky Sports said the deal is Manchester City's record player sale, surpassing Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid in 2024.