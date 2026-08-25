Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria on Tuesday condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s entry into southern Syrian territory as an illegal crossing and a violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Foreign Ministry said the entry also breached international law, the UN Charter, and the 1974 disengagement agreement. Damascus demanded Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory they had entered and return to the disengagement line.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/OvglDz0pTF — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) August 25, 2026

Katz visited Israeli forces on the Syrian side of “Mount Hermon” earlier today and claimed that Israel would not leave the mountain or its “security zone” while threats persisted, according to remarks carried by Israeli media.

The visit followed US-mediated talks between Syrian and Israeli officials in Jordan on August 23 aimed at easing tensions and reviving security negotiations. Syria sought a halt to Israeli strikes, arrests, and other military activity, along with a withdrawal to positions held before December 8, 2024.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani told Reuters over the weekend that Damascus expected negotiations to resume, while ending Israeli attacks remained the “immediate priority” before security talks could advance.