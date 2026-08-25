Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s currency fell to a fresh record low on Tuesday, with the US dollar reaching 204,000 tomans on the open market, up 9.4% from 186,500 tomans at the beginning of last week.

One toman equals 10 rials, putting today’s peak at about 2.04 million rials per dollar. The euro reached about 238,700 tomans and the British pound 279,050 tomans, according to market rates reported by Shafaq News.

Gold prices also climbed, with 18-karat gold rising 0.36% to about 21.35 million tomans per gram. A mesghal reached 92.5 million tomans, while the Emami coin was quoted at about 214 million tomans.

On August 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” targeting nearly 60 Iran-linked individuals, entities, and vessels and widening potential secondary sanctions across sectors including digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.

Iran is also facing high inflation and weaker oil sales. The Statistical Center of Iran reported annual inflation of 66% in July, with prices 87.9% higher than a year earlier and food inflation at 128%.

Shipments to China, Tehran’s largest crude customer, fell to about 534,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August from 823,000 bpd in July, according to Kpler data, after reaching about 1.58 million bpd earlier this year.