Four Arab currencies top global ranking

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Four Arab countries ranked among the world’s strongest currencies against the US dollar in 2025, while Iraq placed near the bottom, Country Cassette reported on Tuesday.

The report listed Kuwait first out of 164 countries, with the dinar valued at 0.30 against the dollar. The Bahraini dinar followed at 0.37, the Omani rial at 0.38, and the Jordanian dinar at 0.70.

The British pound ranked fifth at 0.78, while the Liechtenstein and Swiss francs shared the next position at 0.88.

The report noted that the US dollar in the Bahamas, Ecuador, and El Salvador is pegged at one-to-one, while in Brunei it stands at 1.34 to the dollar.

Iraq ranked 141st globally, with the dinar valued at 1,307 per dollar. The lowest positions went to Iran, Vietnam, Laos, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, and Syria, all recording the weakest values for their local currencies.