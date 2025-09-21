Iran’s currency plunges to record low amid looming UN sanctions

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s currency hit a record low on Sunday, trading at 105,000 tomans (1,050,000 rials) per US dollar in Tehran’s informal market.

Meanwhile, gold prices rose, with minted coins and 18-carat gold reaching new highs, according to local exchange trackers.

The plunge followed Britain, France, and Germany’s decision to trigger the UN “snapback” mechanism, reinstating sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program.

* 1 Toman = 10 Iranian Rial