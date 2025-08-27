Iran’s Rial plunges past 100K per dollar

Shafaq News – Tehran

The Iranian Rial slid sharply on Wednesday, with the US dollar trading at 100,200 Tomans in the free market—down more than 3% from the previous day.

Local tracking sites showed the currency weakening from around 96,300 Tomans in recent sessions to a record low today. Analysts said the slump highlights persistent inflation running above 40% annually and rising fears over stalled nuclear talks with Washington and Europe, alongside the threat of renewed conflict with Israel.

The rial has lost much of its value in recent years due to US sanctions and declining oil exports. Economists noted that these pressures are driving Iranians toward the dollar as a safe haven, further eroding confidence in the local currency.