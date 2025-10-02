Iran’s dollar rate jumps 13K Rials in free market

Shafaq News – Tehran

The US dollar surged on Thursday in Iran’s free market, trading at around 117,200 tomans (1.172M rials)—up 1,300 tomans (13K rials) from the previous day.

Economic experts warn the rate could spike further, potentially hitting 165,000 tomans (1.65M rials) as inflation nears 90 percent.

The Central Bank has struggled to contain speculation and stabilize the market, with the currency battered for years by sanctions targeting oil exports and financial transactions.

* 1 Toman = 10 Iranian Rial