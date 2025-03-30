Iranian currency plummets: Dollar surpasses 105,000 tomans

Shafaq News/ Iran’s currency continues to decline, drawing criticism over the central bank’s handling of the country’s economic challenges.

The US dollar surged past 105,000 tomans in Tehran’s free market, while the price of the new-design gold coin surpassed 100 million tomans.

Exchange Rates in the Market

• Euro: 113,460 tomans

• British Pound: 135,590 tomans

• Canadian Dollar: 72,980 tomans

• Chinese Yuan: 14,430 tomans

• UAE Dirham: 28,540 tomans

• Turkish Lira: 2,760 tomans

• 100 Iraqi Dinars: 8,000 tomans

• Azerbaijani Manat: 61,650 tomans

Gold and Coin Prices

• New-design Coin: 103,000,000 tomans

• Old-design Coin: 95,000,000 tomans

• Half Coin: 65,000,000 tomans

• Quarter Coin: 35,000,000 tomans

• 18-carat Gold (per gram): 8,322,000 tomans

• International Gold Ounce: $3,085

Analysts warn that without decisive intervention from the central bank, the toman’s depreciation may accelerate, further driving up gold prices in the coming days.