Iranian Rial loses over 10% against Euro, Dollar

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Rial weakened sharply amid heightened tensions following the outbreak of conflict with Israel, according to unofficial exchange offices on Monday.

Dealers and money exchangers in Tehran reported the currency lost roughly 12% of its value against the euro and 13.6% against the US dollar.

Already strained by years of international sanctions, the Rial now faces further pressure from regional unrest and mounting uncertainty surrounding the prospects for a renewed nuclear deal.

As a result, the black market price for one euro has climbed beyond one million Rials, while one US dollar has recorded 960,000-980,000 Rials.