Iran accuses US of using dollar for unilateral domination

Shafaq News/ The United States is using the US dollar for unilateral domination over the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday.

In an interview with RT news agency, Kanaani discussed the recent currency agreement between Russia and Iran, which ensures the liquidity of national currencies in commercial transactions. He noted that Iran has proposed using the same mechanism among BRICS countries.

Kanaani emphasized that BRICS nations possess the "capability and resources to promote and strengthen the principle of multipolarity." He added, "The world is already tired of Western unilateralism."

BRICS is moving towards expanding payments that are not linked to the dollar as member countries aim to distance themselves from the US-controlled SWIFT banking communications system. One of the main objectives of BRICS countries is to reduce reliance on the dollar and use national currencies in trade transactions. Notably, 95% of trade transactions between Russia and China are conducted in rubles and yuan.

Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1 of this year. The year began with the inclusion of new members in the organization. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, the group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Under its BRICS presidency, Russia is organizing more than 200 political, economic, and social events.