Iran's currency hits 46-year low amid US pressure

Shafaq News / Iran’s currency has plunged to its lowest level in 46 years, with the US dollar surging by 3,000 tomans to reach 89,000 tomans in the local market.

The sharp decline follows the reinstatement of the "maximum pressure" policy against Tehran by US President Donald Trump last Tuesday, further deepening the country's economic crisis. The move has significantly impacted Iran’s foreign exchange market and gold prices, compounded by new US Treasury sanctions on Iranian oil exporters.

As a result, gold prices have risen sharply amid growing economic uncertainty.

According to exchange centers, the euro is now trading at 91,200 tomans, while the British pound has reached 111,800 tomans—marking the steepest devaluation of the Iranian currency since 1979.

Notably, at the start of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2024, the US dollar was valued at approximately 61,000 tomans, highlighting the rapid depreciation of the rial within a short period.