Iran’s Toman hits new low as dollar surpasses 141K

Shafaq News — Tehran

Iran’s currency weakened further on Sunday, with the US dollar climbing to a record above 141,000 tomans on the open market.

Currency-tracking platforms recorded the toman at 141,950 per dollar, 167,000 per euro, and 191,900 per British pound. Earlier this week, the currency hovered near 136,000 per dollar after crossing the psychological 135,000 threshold for the first time, reflecting an accelerating pace of depreciation.

While the official currency is the Iranian rial (IRR), everyday transactions commonly use the toman, an informal unit equal to 10 rials.

The slide in the currency has coincided with a broader rise in foreign exchange and gold prices, which have reached successive records in recent weeks. Inflation and rising currency costs have intensified concerns over Iran’s economic outlook, a trend that has sharpened since the return of United Nations sanctions.

Meanwhile, food prices in Iran have increased by more than 66% on average over the past year, further straining household incomes.