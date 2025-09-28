Iran’s currency falls to record low against dollar

Shafaq News – Tehran

The Iranian toman fell to a record low against the US dollar on Sunday, with the free market wholesale rate climbing to 11.3 million tomans per $100 and retail prices reaching 11.1 million tomans.

In major Iranian cities, the rates were reported at 11.1 million tomans in Tehran and 11 million tomans in Mashhad. In Baghdad and Najaf, the wholesale rate stood at 11.05 million tomans, while retail prices reached 10.65 million tomans. The decline reflects a more than 2.65% increase from two days ago, when the currency traded at 11 million tomans per $100.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), this is the lowest level for Iran’s national currency since international sanctions were reimposed.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Security Council opposed a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Iran. The European Troika—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—reimposed on Sunday the United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, using the mechanism known as “Snapback.”