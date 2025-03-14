Iran: new 200,000 Toman banknote released

Shafaq News/ Iran's Central Bank announced on Friday the release of a new series of banknotes with a face value of 200,000 Toman (1.9 USD current price).

According to the bank, the new design features an image of the Mosque of Ruhollah Khomeini in Isfahan on the front, while the back displays a painting of "Chogan" by the artist Mahmoud Farshchian.

This announcement comes as Iran faces an unprecedented wave of popular protests, fueled by worsening economic conditions and the collapse of the national currency, which has reached record lows.

The US dollar has surged to 95,300 Toman, and the price of a gold bullion coin has surpassed 79 million Toman.

The decline in currency value follows recent remarks by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who reiterated his rejection of negotiations with the United States, further escalating uncertainty in the markets.