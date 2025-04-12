Iran's rial gains as economy eyes Oman talks

Shafaq News/ Ahead of the anticipated nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman, the Iranian rial experienced a modest recovery, with the US dollar trading at approximately 98,000 tomans.

The recovery follows a period of significant volatility, during which the dollar reached a peak of 106,000 tomans amid escalating tensions and renewed US threats of military action.

Iran's economy continues to grapple with high inflation and unemployment. Official statistics indicate an inflation rate of around 40%, while unemployment has surged to over 70%, exacerbating economic hardships for many citizens.

The upcoming talks in Oman aim to address these challenges, with both nations seeking a resolution to the ongoing nuclear dispute.