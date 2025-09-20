Iranian currency weakens as UN blocks sanctions relief

Shafaq News – Tehran

The US dollar rose sharply against Iran’s currency on Saturday, with $100 trading at 10.32 million rials, up 3.78% from Thursday.

Recent trading sessions have seen the rate hover around 9.93 million rials, according to local monitoring sites.

The spike followed a vote at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, during which members rejected a draft raesolution seeking to permanently lift sanctions on Iran.