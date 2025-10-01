Iran’s free-market dollar climbs to highest level in months

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, the US dollar rose to 116,700 tomans on Iran’s free market, marking its highest level in months amid mounting sanctions pressure.

The rate could climb further, with estimates suggesting it may reach 165,000 tomans as inflation nears 90 percent.

The Central Bank has struggled to contain speculation and stabilize the market, with the currency battered for years by sanctions targeting oil exports and financial transactions.