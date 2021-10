Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Iranian currency continues losing its value. The rial fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar in Iran's Free Market, recording 284,000 for 1$.

This is the highest price for the dollar in Iran in the past 11 months.

Foreign exchange rates have climbed in the past two months since the new government took office, and there is some ambiguity in negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement.