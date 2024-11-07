Dollar holds ground in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad markets, while falling in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, the US dollar settled at 150,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad, the currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 151,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 149,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar's rate stabilized, with the selling price at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,600 dinars.