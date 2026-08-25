Nechirvan Barzani calls for coexistence on Prophet’s birthday

Nechirvan Barzani calls for coexistence on Prophet’s birthday
2026-08-25T07:05:43+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth with a message calling for greater tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Barzani congratulated Muslims across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the world, hoping that the occasion would bring “goodness, happiness, peace and tranquility” to all.

He called on Muslims to draw on the Prophet’s teachings and values to promote justice, peace and humanity and work toward a more stable and peaceful future.

Read more: Qadiri Sufi followers mark Prophet's birthday in Erbil

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