Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birth with a message calling for greater tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Barzani congratulated Muslims across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the world, hoping that the occasion would bring “goodness, happiness, peace and tranquility” to all.

لە یادی پیرۆزی لەدایکبوونی پێشەوا و پێغەمبەری مەزنی ئیسلام حەزرەتی موحەممەددا (دروودی خوای لەسەر بێت)، گەرمترین پیرۆزبایی ئاراستەی سەرجەم موسڵمانانی کوردستان، عێراق و جیهان دەکەم.هیوادارم ئەم یادە پیرۆزە، خێر، خۆشی، ئارامی و ئاسوودەیی بۆ هەمووان لەگەڵ خۆیدا بهێنێت و ببێتە… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 25, 2026

He called on Muslims to draw on the Prophet’s teachings and values to promote justice, peace and humanity and work toward a more stable and peaceful future.

Read more: Qadiri Sufi followers mark Prophet's birthday in Erbil