Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices rose on Tuesday, with Basrah Heavy gaining more than 4%, alongside a modest recovery in global oil benchmarks.

Basrah Heavy climbed $3.30, or 4.13%, to $83.19 per barrel, while Basrah Medium gained $3.30, or 3.97%, to $86.49.

Other regional grades also posted gains. Saudi Arabia Light rose to $92.14 per barrel, while Kuwait Export climbed to $93.71 and Qatar’s Al-Shaheen reached $92.54.

In global markets, Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $92.44 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 0.4% to around $85.38, recovering some ground after both benchmarks fell more than 2% in the previous session.