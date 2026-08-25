Shafaq News- Hormuz

Commodity-vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to its lowest level since May 7, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler showed, as the United States continued enforcing its blockade against Iran.

Only one commodity vessel was recorded crossing the strait on Monday, after a very large gas carrier entered from the Gulf of Oman, compared with six vessels of different types on Sunday.

Hormuz traffic masks rising riskTraffic edged higher through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb last week, but headline volumes obscure contrasting risk signals.Hormuz crossings rose 2.5% to 121, while laden transits fell 27% and sanctioned crossings increased from 9 to… pic.twitter.com/iHKsCigEJL — Kpler (@Kpler) August 24, 2026

The daily decline contrasts with the broader weekly picture. Kpler said Hormuz crossings edged up 2.5% to 121 last week, but laden transits fell 27%, while crossings by sanctioned vessels increased from nine to 16. Use of Iran’s unilateral routing system also rose to 46.3% of crossings.

Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that as of Aug. 24, US forces had redirected 71 commercial vessels, disabled three and boarded two to check compliance with the blockade. More than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid had been allowed to pass.