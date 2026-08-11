Premier League giants enter new season through contrasting summers

Shafaq News- London

Five of England’s biggest football clubs are approaching the 2026/27 Premier League season through very different summers, with Arsenal building on a title-winning squad, Manchester City and Chelsea adapting to new managers, Manchester United reshaping midfield and Tottenham carrying out the deepest rebuild.

The Premier League season begins on August 21 after a summer shaped by major transfers, managerial changes, injuries and the staggered return of players from the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal: Champions’ Continuity

Defending champions Arsenal have strengthened rather than overhauled Mikel Arteta’s squad, adding Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier, making Piero Hincapie’s move permanent and agreeing a deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Their preseason included a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, while William Saliba is expected to miss an extended period through injury. Arsenal face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16 before beginning their title defence.

Manchester City: Maresca Begins Post-Guardiola Era

Manchester City are adjusting to Enzo Maresca after Pep Guardiola’s departure, with preseason focused on introducing the new manager’s system.

City drew 1-1 with Inter before losing on penalties, were held 0-0 by the K-League XI and ended their Asian tour with a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

The club have added Elliot Anderson, but Rodri’s future remains unresolved amid Barcelona interest, leaving Maresca to prepare for the new season with a key midfield question still open.

Manchester United: Carrick Rebuilds Midfield

Manchester United have focused their summer recruitment on midfield under Michael Carrick, bringing in Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

United drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, where Bryan Mbeumo scored the equaliser and Tielemans made his debut from the bench.

The match also brought injury concerns, with Mason Mount forced off with a foot problem and goalkeeper Tom Heaton sustaining a hamstring injury. United face Leeds in their final preseason match on August 12.

Chelsea: Alonso Reshapes System

Chelsea are beginning a new cycle under Xabi Alonso, with Morgan Rogers arriving in a British-record transfer from Aston Villa and Danny Welbeck also joining the squad.

Their preseason has been mixed, including wins over Western Sydney Wanderers and AC Milan, defeats to Tottenham and Juventus, and a 3-3 draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Joao Pedro has been one of Chelsea’s standout performers, scoring five goals on tour as Alonso works to settle his attacking structure before the league begins.

Tottenham: De Zerbi Drives Rebuild

Tottenham have made the most extensive changes of the five clubs ahead of Roberto De Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

Sandro Tonali headlines a recruitment drive that also brought Mateus Fernandes, Andy Robertson, and Jan Paul van Hecke, with spending close to $270 million.

Tonali scored in a 2-1 preseason win over Chelsea, while James Maddison continues working back toward full sharpness after the ACL injury that sidelined him for most of last season.