Shafaq News- Bangkok

Iraq's U20 football team completed its Thailand training camp unbeaten on Tuesday after a 0-0 friendly draw with Iran in Bangkok ahead of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 qualifiers.

The result followed a 1-0 win over Kuwait and a 2-1 victory against Indonesia, giving Iraq two wins and a draw from its three warm-up matches.

Iraq will now compete in Group F in Chonburi against host Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkmenistan. The team opens against Turkmenistan on August 31, faces the UAE on September 3, and plays Thailand on September 6.

The 2027 qualifiers are the first to use the AFC's new two-stage system, with eight group winners and the seven best runners-up advancing to the finals alongside host China.

Iraq reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFC U20 Asian Cup after finishing second in Group B with one win and two draws. Australia eliminated Iraq 3-2 after twice coming from behind before going on to win the tournament.