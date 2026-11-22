Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s Bani Hassan tribe rejected oil smuggling allegations against its detained leader, Sheikh Hussein Ali Al-Hassnawi, on Sunday, pledging to “uncover the truth” while reaffirming its confidence in the judiciary.

At a large tribal gathering in Najaf, a spokesperson said no domestic market exists for trading crude oil outside official export channels and government refineries. He urged supporters to remain calm, avoid provocations, and refrain from responding to accusations targeting tribal figures.

One elder expressed support for the judiciary and rejected any interference with its independence. The gathering also called for separating the tribe’s collective history from the actions of individual members, arguing that violations of tribal customs should not reflect on the wider community.

A joint security force entered Najaf on Saturday to execute arrest warrants against Provincial Council Energy Committee Chairman Mohammed Al-Hassnawi and his brother, lawmaker Abdul Hadi Al-Hassnawi, over suspected oil smuggling. Their elder brother, Sheikh Hussein Ali Al-Hassnawi, later surrendered to authorities.