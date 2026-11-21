Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday ordered the arrest of a Najaf provincial council member and his brother, and detained eight Energy Police personnel, five of them officers, in an oil smuggling case in the southern province.

The illegally tapped pipeline runs through land owned by the council member, who chairs the provincial council's energy committee, and his brother, the judiciary said in a statement. According to the investigating judge who inspected the site, the inspection and initial inquiries confirmed that oil had been smuggled through the line.

The eight Energy Police members belong to the Interior Ministry force tasked with guarding oil infrastructure. They were detained pending investigation after information in their statements pointed to involvement in the case. The statement did not name the council member or his brother.

Investigators found that the two men had dug a trench around the entire plot, cutting off access to the land and keeping what went on there out of view. Local reports of other illegal activity on the site, including drug smuggling, remain under investigation and have not been verified, the judge said.