Shafaq News- Nineveh

Dozens of residents protested in Mosul, northern Iraq, on Saturday, demanding action over a drinking water shortage that has affected about 500 homes for more than six months.

Protesters told Shafaq News that families have been forced to rely on wells, river water, and expensive deliveries from private water tankers. They said the water was often unsafe for drinking or household use and had caused illnesses, particularly among children, as well as damage to homes.

Residents called on the Nineveh governor, the province's lawmakers, and other officials to inspect conditions in the neighborhood and connect it to the piped water network, as in other parts of the province.

On November 16, several major water plants in Nineveh temporarily resumed operations following a precautionary shutdown over oil pollution in the Tigris River, with another closure planned until the contamination cleared. Nineveh Environment Director Abdul Moneim Darrar attributed the oil leak to a test run of the crude oil pipeline linking Kirkuk to Turkiye.

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