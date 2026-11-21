Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will not assess progress toward reconciliation with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) until their talks conclude, political bureau member Miran Mohammed said on Saturday.

At a press conference, Mohammed said the PUK's current position reflects the public statements of party leader Bafel Talabani, adding that the party views dialogue with the KDP positively when it offers solutions to political disputes and addresses citizens' demands, while seeking to avoid the failures and neglect of previous years.

Earlier on Saturday, the parties' political bureaus held their first meeting in Erbil since tensions escalated over a November 4 parliamentary session that elected the legislature's leadership despite a PUK boycott. The dispute prompted the PUK to announce its withdrawal from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and revived concerns about a return to separate administrations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani rejected any attempt to divide the KRI, while Talabani told The National that talk of two separate governments was "jumping the gun" and ruled out violence. He nevertheless maintained that the Region already operates through "two governments and two administrations."

Read more: Where the Kurdistan Region of Iraq stands as split fears grow