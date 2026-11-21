Shafaq News- Baghdad

Official documents reviewed by Shafaq News show that Iraq's Interior Ministry approved the demolition of Baghdad's old Al-Rashidiya police station in April, months before a Baghdad provincial council official called for an investigation into the Rusafa police chief.

According to the documents obtained by Shafaq News, Rusafa Police Commander Maj. Gen. Shaalan Ali Saleh sent a memo to the Interior Minister on April 21 asking for approval to demolish the station's old building, because the structure “is dilapidated and below the standard expected of security buildings in the capital.” The memo proposed assigning the Engineering Works Directorate and a dedicated demolition committee to carry out the work, with a new station to be built on the site. In a letter dated the following day, April 22, the minister's office told the Rusafa command that the minister had endorsed the memo and instructed it to proceed under standing orders.

Further letters from the command's legal affairs department set rules for construction and renovation work, including a ban on using police personnel or civilians as labor.

A document dated November 17, 2026, from the command's Engineering Works Department lists seven security projects that are either in the 2027 plan or proposed for it. They include police stations and anti-crime posts in the Karrada, Al-Fahama, Al-Adala, Al-Zafaraniya, and New Baghdad districts.

The Al-Rashidiya station has completed the requirements for inclusion, the document states, and the command is moving to place it in the plan financed by the Development Fund.

Haider Mouhan Al-Fayyad, who heads the Integrity Committee on the Baghdad Provincial Council, urged Interior Minister Yasser Sukhail al-Maliki on Friday to examine suspected corruption in the demolition and rebuilding of police stations in the Rusafa sector. He said he had seen on site that construction had started and foundations were being laid with concrete blocks, “without official approvals, formal contract awards, or required engineering tests for the work.”

None of the obtained documents include the contracts or soil tests the official said were missing.