Shafaq News- Basra

Basra’s Al-Hartha power station is ready to resume operations after a nearby gas pipeline explosion, plant director Qais Ali Al-Ahmad told Shafaq News on Saturday.

“The explosion occurred outside the station, and the pipeline involved is not under its administration,” Al-Ahmad said, adding that the plant had sustained no damage that would prevent it from operating.

Basra Health Director Abbas Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News that two people were killed and 44 injured. 25 of the injured had been discharged after treatment, and 19 remained hospitalized.

The blast sparked a fire that spread to nearby homes and vehicles. Civil Defense crews brought it under control.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered an urgent investigation into the explosion to determine its cause and who was responsible.