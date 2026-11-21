Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday ordered an urgent investigation into the deadly gas pipeline explosion near Basra’s Al-Hartha power station to determine its cause and who was responsible.

In a statement, Al-Zaidi directed the Health Ministry and Basra authorities to mobilize medical resources to treat the injured and monitor their recovery.

He pledged compensation for the families of those killed and for people injured in the blast. He also said affected families would be included in the Watan initiative, which aims to distribute one million residential land plots.

A local source earlier told Shafaq News that the explosion killed at least eight people and injured more than 30. The fire spread to nearby homes and shut down the power station.