Iraq orders survey of homes near oil pipelines
2026-11-21T08:17:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday ordered provincial governors to identify and address unauthorized housing along oil pipelines and in surrounding areas where construction is prohibited.
Earlier today, a gas pipeline exploded near Al-Hartha power station in Basra province, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 30, a local source told Shafaq News. The fire spread to nearby homes and shut down the plant.