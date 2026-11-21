Shafaq News- Basra

A gas pipeline fire killed at least four people, injured 30 and shut down Al-Hartha power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing officials.

The fire spread to nearby homes in Al-Hartha, north of Basra. Civil Defense crews brought it under control, Iraq’s state news agency reported.

The Basra Health Directorate reported two deaths and 28 injuries in its preliminary tally. A local source told Shafaq News that eight people had died and more than 30 had been injured.

The plant has an installed capacity of 800 megawatts and was generating about 400 megawatts before the fire, officials told Reuters.