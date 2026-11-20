Shafaq News- Tehran

Alireza Beiranvand once herded sheep in the mountains of western Iran and slept on Tehran's streets while pursuing a football career, before becoming the first goalkeeper to win the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Player of the Year award on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Iranian goalkeeper, who comes from the Kurdish Lak community, received the award at the AFC's annual ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, ahead of Saudi players Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan.

"Receiving this award is an incredibly historic, unforgettable and emotional moment in my life," he said, dedicating the achievement to the Iranian people.

A Dream Beyond the Sheep Pastures

Born on September 21, 1992, in Sarab-e Yas, a village near Khorramabad in western Iran's Lorestan province, Beiranvand spent much of his childhood tending his family's sheep as they moved in search of grazing land. Whenever he had a break, he played football with other children, gradually developing a passion for the game.

He eventually joined a local team, but his father wanted him to work and help support the family rather than pursue football. He even tore up his son's football kit and gloves to discourage him from playing.

Beiranvand refused to give up. After borrowing money from a relative, he left for Tehran in search of an opportunity at a football club. With nowhere to stay, he slept near Azadi Square and outside a club where he trained. He later recalled waking up one morning to find money beside him, left by passersby who had mistaken him for a beggar.

To make ends meet, he took jobs at a clothing factory, a car wash, and a pizza restaurant, and also cleaned streets and public parks.

While working at the car wash, Beiranvand had an unexpected encounter with Iranian football legend Ali Daei. His colleagues encouraged him to ask the former striker for help with his career, but he was too embarrassed by his circumstances to approach him.

Years later, Beiranvand would follow in Daei's footsteps, becoming the fifth Iranian to win the AFC Player of the Year award, after Daei, Khodadad Azizi, Mehdi Mahdavikia, and Ali Karimi. Daei had received the honor in 1999.

The Save That Stopped Ronaldo

Beiranvand's professional career began with Naft Tehran in 2011, before he joined Persepolis in 2016, establishing himself among Iran's leading goalkeepers. During his time at Persepolis, he helped the club win domestic titles and reach the 2018 AFC Champions League final. That same year, he attracted international attention at the World Cup in Russia when he saved a penalty from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during Iran's 1-1 draw with Portugal.

His performances eventually took him to Europe, where he played for Belgium's Royal Antwerp and Portugal's Boavista. He returned to Iran in 2022 to rejoin Persepolis before moving to Tractor in 2024.

Seven Saves on the World Stage

At his third World Cup in 2026, Beiranvand made seven saves against Belgium, including a close-range effort from Maxim De Cuyper, earning the Player of the Match award in a goalless draw. He finished the tournament with 15 saves as Iran exited the group stage on goal difference.

At club level, he kept five clean sheets in nine appearances for Tractor during the 2025–2026 AFC Champions League Elite season, helping the team reach the round of 16. By the time of his award, the 1.95-meter goalkeeper had become Iran's most-capped goalkeeper, with 90 international appearances and 39 clean sheets. He had previously earned a nomination in 2019, following Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Deayea, the first goalkeeper nominated for the award in 1996.