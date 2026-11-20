Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that exchanges of messages between Tehran and Washington through intermediaries were continuing, stressing that his country remained committed to diplomacy to end the war and reach an agreement that would prevent another conflict in the future.

In remarks to the state-run Iranian newspaper, Araghchi confirmed that communication between the two sides through mediators remained ongoing, clarifying that Tehran saw no need to change the intermediaries involved in the discussions.

Iran was seeking an agreement with the United States that would guarantee no further war in the future, he said. “We continued to place our hopes in diplomacy to end the current conflict.”

Araghchi noted that Iran wanted guarantees demonstrating Washington's seriousness about negotiations before proceeding with further talks. He also explained that “Iran's red lines included keeping enriched uranium inside the country, while maintaining that a fair solution remained possible.”

The Iranian FM said that Iran's primary demand was for US President Donald Trump to declare his willingness to reach an agreement. Araghchi criticized “Trump's shifting positions,” saying it was unsurprising for the US president to adopt a new stance every day or reverse statements he had made the previous day.

In further remarks, Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran's official position on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remained unchanged and that its nuclear doctrine had not shifted.

He also affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States met Iran's seven conditions.