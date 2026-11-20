Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Friday against four Iranians accused of collecting proceeds from oil sales on behalf of Tehran.

In a statement, the department said the individuals received oil revenues abroad to circumvent previously imposed sanctions.

Earlier Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed Washington's commitment to intensifying economic and financial pressure on Iran, particularly targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and networks accused of financing its operations and evading sanctions.

The US State Department indicated that economic pressure on Iran would intensify in the coming days.

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced stricter rules of engagement for its naval blockade targeting Iranian oil exports. CENTCOM warned that any vessel taking delivery of oil at sea from tankers loaded in Iran would be considered in violation of the blockade, even if it had not entered Iranian ports or approached the country's coastline.